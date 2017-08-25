Thai official says ex-PM’s whereabouts unknown

In this Aug. 1, 2017 photo, Thailand’s former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra arrives at the Supreme Court for to make final statement of the hearing in Bangkok, Thailand. Friends and foes alike of Yingluck Shinawatra, are anxiously awaiting a verdict Friday, Aug. 25, 2017 by the country’s Supreme Court on charges that she was criminally negligent in implementing a rice subsidy program that is estimated to have cost the government as much as $17 billion and could now cost her 10 years in prison. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)

 

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s defense minister says he doesn’t know the whereabouts of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra after she failed to show up in court on Friday, fueling speculation she has left the country.

Yingluck failed to appear for the verdict on negligence charges linked to rice subsidy program that cost the state billions of dollars. She could face 10 years in prison if convicted in the case, which she has called politically motivated.

Defense Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said Friday that security forces did not allow her to leave and are checking possible routes she may have used if she did.

He says security officials monitoring Yingluck had not seen her leave her Bangkok home in the last two days.

