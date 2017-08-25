Thai official says ex-PM’s whereabouts unknown

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand’s defense minister says he doesn’t know the whereabouts of former Prime Minister Yingluck Shinawatra after she failed to show up in court on Friday, fueling speculation she has left the country.

Yingluck failed to appear for the verdict on negligence charges linked to rice subsidy program that cost the state billions of dollars. She could face 10 years in prison if convicted in the case, which she has called politically motivated.

Defense Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said Friday that security forces did not allow her to leave and are checking possible routes she may have used if she did.

He says security officials monitoring Yingluck had not seen her leave her Bangkok home in the last two days.

