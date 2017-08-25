Sentencing for school aide who assaulted autistic student

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) — A former school bus aide who pleaded guilty to assaulting an autistic student on his way to and from school faces sentencing in a Boulder court.

Fifty-two-year-old Monica Burke pleaded guilty to felony assault on an at-risk person in July. She is scheduled to be sentenced Friday.

Burke was charged with kicking and hitting the 20-year-old Longmont student as he was taken to and from a Denver school specializing in autism.

Police say Burke sprayed aerosol disinfectant in the student’s face.

William Hall Jr., another ex-employee of the St. Vrain Valley School District, faces trial for not reporting the abuse as he was driving the bus.

