Semi cab burns at truck stop, no driver inside

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A semi truck parked at a truck stop caught fire early Friday morning.

Fire crews responded to the Pilot Travel Center, 3037 Goshen Rd., around 3 a.m. after someone reported a semi cab was on fire.

Witnesses said they saw smoke and flames coming from the bottom of the cab.

The cab of the truck became fully engulfed in flames before firefighters put them out.

Fire officials said nobody was inside the semi truck at the time of the fire. They were trying to find the driver to get more information.

It’s not clear how the fire started. The incident is under investigation.