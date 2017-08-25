Right of way debates follow bicyclist crashes

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A bicyclist was killed after being hit by a minivan in Shipshewana Tuesday. Another was seriously hurt after being hit by a motorcycle in the early morning hours in Fort Wayne.

Those and other crashes cause people to debate the dangers and rules of bikes on the road, no matter where the incidents happen.

NewsChannel 15 has covered at least 15 incidents in 2017 alone.

“The proper place for a bicycle is the proper place for a car,” Bicycle Friendly Fort Wayne Board Member Brian Bailey said in response to the conversation over the rules of the road.

The conversation that plays out on social media includes comments like “why don’t you just take the sidewalk” followed by a “because we’re not supposed to.” Another example of a comment, “if you can’t keep up with traffic, you need to be somewhere else.”

Bailey said bicyclists do need to be aware of vehicles, but disagreed with the notion they have to be somewhere else.

“Bicyclists are supposed to be on the road,” he added.

City ordinances and state laws agree with Bailey, stating bicyclists should be following the rules of the road and get the rights and duties a person who drives a car has.

Despite the legal right of way, city officials are working to grow the trail system in our area, offering a safer option.

“To the extent there are trails that can get you from place to place, using them makes everyone happier,” Bailey said.