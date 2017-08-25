Police, gaming officials raid Eagles charity casino

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State police and gaming officials have raided a charity casino on Fort Wayne’s northwest side.

Around 11 p.m., NewsChannel 15 learned that authorities raided the Eagles 3512 charity casino at 1820 W. Washington Center Road. Indiana State Police troopers were assisting the Indiana Gaming Commission with an investigation at the casino.

It’s not clear what is at the root of the investigation. No other information was available.

Eagles 3512 hold “charity game nights” at the casino, including poker tournaments Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. The casino also offers blackjack games, craps, roulette and other card games, according to its website.

Proceeds from the games go to charities like Riley’s Children’s Hospital Autism Center, United Faith Presbyterian Food Bank, Fort Wayne Rescue Mission and Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana, though thousands of dollars have been donated to the Fraternal Order of Eagles Foundation, the website details.

NewsChannel 15 is working to learn more about the raid. We’ll update this story as we uncover more information.