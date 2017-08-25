Investiture for new Indiana Supreme Court justice Sept. 1

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The public can watch a webcast of the Sept. 1 investiture ceremony for new Indiana Supreme Court Justice Christopher Goff.

The court said Friday the 10:30 a.m. EDT ceremony in the Supreme Court Courtroom at the Statehouse will be shown online at courts.in.gov.

Gov. Eric Holcomb will administer a ceremonial oath of office, and Goff’s official courtroom photograph will be unveiled. The one-hour ceremony also will include remarks from the other four members of the court.

Holcomb in June named the 45-year-old former Wabash County Superior Court judge to succeed Justice Robert Rucker, who retired from the bench in May. Chief Justice Loretta Rush administered a private oath on July 24 to allow Goff to officially begin work on the court before his investiture as Indiana’s 11th Supreme Court justice.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.