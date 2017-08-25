Indiana sheriff fighting ex-inmate’s $1.8M hospital bill

MUNCIE, Ind. (AP) — An Indiana sheriff says he’ll fight a $1.8 million bill for a former jail inmate’s four-month hospital stay.

The payment demand from IU Health is for a Delaware County Jail inmate who it says was diagnosed with septic shock and was intubated because of respiratory distress. The Star Press reports the man was taken to Muncie’s Ball Memorial Hospital in July 2016 four days after he was arrested for stealing nearly $3,800 worth of sunglasses.

Sheriff Ray Dudley says the county isn’t responsible for medical bills following a judge’s order releasing the man from custody two days after he went to the hospital.

IU Health’s letter says the action likely violates a state law preventing an inmate’s release to avoid financial responsibility for medical care.

