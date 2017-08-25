Indiana portal to empower doctors, pharmacists in opioid fight

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) Gov. Eric Holcomb announced changes that he hopes will big a big step forward in fighting the opioid crisis, by making it easier for doctors and pharmacists to see if patients are being over-prescribed medicine.

Many Hoosiers are getting doctor’s notes for prescription drugs. The state reports more than 1 million prescriptions in June of this year alone.

And while doctors and pharmacists can track patients’ medical records and prescription history online, pharmacists said there have been separate logins and it has been hard to tell when a patient last received a prescription.



“We’re given just a couple minutes to be thinking about the appropriateness of the therapy for the patients,” said Jennifer Buehrle, the Kroger Pharmacy patient care coordinator.

Buehrle said another challenge is seeing if another dose is necessary or if a patient has abused prescription drugs before.

“You’re thinking through a lot of these pieces and parts because it’s just given to you as a list,” she said.

So Thursday afternoon, Gov. Holcomb announced the online system – INSPECT – is being upgraded statewide so with one click doctors and pharmacists see medical history and when their prescriptions are supposed to run out.

“More confident in the assessment you’re making,” said Buehrle. You know that you have the information available regarding safety so you’re given a score that helps you know in a couple seconds this is someone who is at risk of potentially having a dosage that is too high.

Kroger Pharmacies was one of two entities around the state allowed to pilot the upgrade, which is from Appriss Health.

The hopes are high from state leaders.

“We hope it will increase searches, save lives,” said Sen. Erin Houchin, a Republican from Salem.

“It’s going to help us all. That’s what it’s all about. It’s going to help doctors, it’s going to help patients, it’s going to help taxpayers,” said Gov. Holcomb.

Last year the Richard M. Fairbanks Foundation reported nearly 300,000 Hoosiers used opioid pain-relievers for “non-medical use,” making those people 40 times more likely to become a heroin addict.

The report said drug overdoses killed more than 1,000 Hoosiers in 2014.

State leaders hoping this can help this trend head south.

“We have to stop the problem at its source really, to stop addicts before they become addicts,” said Sen. Houchin.

Indiana is the 7th state to use Appriss Health’s software. While this cannot stop doctors who are knowingly over-prescribing state leaders said the other six states with similar programs in place have seen significant drops in opioids prescribed.