Indiana governor directs flags lowered for soldier’s funeral

COLUMBUS, Ind. (AP) — Indiana’s governor is directing that flags be flown at half-staff Saturday in the home county of a soldier killed during a suicide bombing attack in Afghanistan.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s office says flags should be lowered from sunrise to sunset Saturday in Bartholomew County to honor 23-year-old Army Sgt. Jonathon Michael Hunter of Columbus.

Hunter and 25-year-old Spec. Christopher Harris of Jackson Springs, North Carolina, were killed during an Aug. 2 attack on a NATO convoy. They were with the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina.

Hunter’s funeral is set for 2 p.m. Saturday in Columbus East High School’s gymnasium.

Mark Hunter says his son was married last October and was 32 days into his first deployment since joining the Army in 2014.

