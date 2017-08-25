Hurricane Harvey likely to boost gas prices for US drivers

UNDATED (AP) — Hurricane Harvey is expected to hit a refinery-rich stretch of the Gulf Coast and U.S. drivers could soon see the impact at the gas pump.

Some refineries are expected to shut down until the storm passes, possibly disrupting gasoline supplies.

Wholesale gasoline futures rose Thursday 5 cents, or 3 percent, to $1.66 per gallon, and experts say that will quickly show up on service-station signs.

Hurricane Katrina in August 2005 caused about a 40-cent increase overnight, according to Patrick DeHaan, an analyst with Gas Buddy.

He adds: “We might not know the full impact of Harvey until Monday, when refineries have had a chance to assess damage, which could be caused by flooding or power outages.”

