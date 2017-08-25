Free Friday | Fun events that don’t cost a penny

Here are some free, family-friendly events you can do the weekend of August 25th.
Friday Nites Live
4130 West Jefferson Blvd.
At the Courtyard Fountain
Good Night Gracie
August 25th 6:30-8:30 p.m.
2017 Taste of the Arts
300 E. Main St.
Arts United
Kick-off at 5 p.m.
August 26th at 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Art, culture, food & drinks
A Grave Matter in Indiana
900 Library Plaza
Genealogy Discover Center, 2nd floor
August 26th at 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Free Event
Genealogy@ACPL.Info
Rock the Plaza
900 Library Plaza
August 26th at 6-9 p.m.
Tim Harrington Band,
Shelly Dixon & Jeff McRae
And more!
Post Miamie 1754 – 1763
Historic Fort Wayne
1201 Spy Run Ave
August 26th and 27th
10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Freewill donation