Free Friday | Fun events that don’t cost a penny

Here are some free, family-friendly events you can do the weekend of August 25th.

Friday Nites Live

4130 West Jefferson Blvd.

At the Courtyard Fountain

Good Night Gracie

August 25th 6:30-8:30 p.m.

2017 Taste of the Arts

300 E. Main St.

Arts United

Kick-off at 5 p.m.

August 26th at 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Art, culture, food & drinks

A Grave Matter in Indiana

900 Library Plaza

Genealogy Discover Center, 2nd floor

August 26th at 10 a.m.-11 a.m.

Free Event

Genealogy@ACPL.Info

Rock the Plaza

900 Library Plaza

August 26th at 6-9 p.m.

Tim Harrington Band,

Shelly Dixon & Jeff McRae

And more!

Post Miamie 1754 – 1763

Historic Fort Wayne

1201 Spy Run Ave

August 26th and 27th

10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Freewill donation