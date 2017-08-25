Driver, 72, airlifted after delivery truck’s brakes fail

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A Milford man was airlifted to a local hospital after a delivery truck’s brakes failed and slammed into his pickup in Kosciusko County mid-morning Friday.

Police and medics were called around 10:45 a.m. Friday to the intersection of Syracuse and Main Streets in Milford on a report of a crash there. Crews arrived to find a Lowe’s delivery truck and a 2014 Nissan Titan crashed.

Investigators believe the delivery truck, driven by 40-year-old Robert Nichter of Warsaw, failed to stop at the intersection and hit 72-year-old Leon Garrett’s Nissan pickup. Nichter said the delivery truck’s brakes failed and he could not engage its emergency brake in time to avoid the crash.

Garrett was left trapped in the pickup. Milford firefighters were able to free him and he was airlifted to South Bend Memorial Hospital. His condition was not known.

A passenger in the Nissan – 50-year-old Kevin Kennedy of Milford – was hospitalized for minor injuries. Nichter was not hurt.