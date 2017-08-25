Court rules Indiana officer overstepped in drug search

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Court of Appeals has ruled that a police officer overstepped when she touched a woman’s genitals during a drug inspection.

Court documents say Taccasia Porter was a passenger in a vehicle pulled over for a traffic stop in October 2016. An Indianapolis police officer smelled marijuana during the stop.

After an initial search found no drugs, the officer put her hand inside Porter’s underwear and found a marijuana blunt.

The Indianapolis Star reports that a Marion Superior Court had ruled that the search was constitutional. But Porter appealed the decision and argued that the trial court incorrectly admitted the marijuana obtained during the search as evidence.

The appellate court wrote that the initial pat-down search was legal, but that the following search violated the federal and state constitutions.

