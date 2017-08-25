CDC clarifies study on Scott County needle exchange program

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) – Did the state’s first needle exchange program cause an increase in drug use? That’s what it looks like, but the Centers for Disease Control said that’s not true.

So, how could people be injecting more frequently, but not using more drugs? The CDC said it’s because of a certain drug they’re using, and it wrote the Indiana State Health Department to explain.

In an op-ed, Indiana Attorney General Curtis Hill wrote the programs are ‘successful in slowing the spread of disease.’ But has shown some negative outcomes. He wrote drug users receiving clean needles reported injecting more frequently after the start of the program ‘from five times a day on average to nine times day.’

Hill was citing a recent study by the CDC which was believed to show participants of the Scott County needle exchange program increased drug use since starting the program.

“Some people are against these they think they increase crime, they increase drug usage, there’s been 20 years of data collected to show they do neither of those things,” Allen County Health Commissioner Dr. Deborah McMahan said.

The CDC said those years of studies still hold true.

Researchers wrote the State Health Commissioner to say the study was not clear, and in fact drug use among participants has not gone up and stayed stagnant. They said participants in Scott County were using a drug that had a chemical to make it hard to dissolve, so users had to use more water to dissolve it than would fit in one syringe. For one drug episode they may inject one to four times.

McMahan said the CDC warns counties starting the exchange programs against collecting too much data to avoid this type of confusion.

“Until [the CDC] shows me to disprove or disavow my trust, I trust their research,” McMahan said.”They know what they’re doing.”

Still, Hill said in his criticism of the program that we need to ‘recognize the dangers of eroding personal accountability.’

Since Allen County started its needle exchange program McMahan said they’ve seen 140 people come in, often times more than once. Eight people have sought help at the clinic.