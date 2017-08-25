Auburn library to open temporary location

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) – Eckhart Public Library will soon open a temporary location following a devastating fire in early July that closed the main branch.

KPC News, a news partner with WANE-TV, said the library will work out of the former Legacy Hallmark storefront, 1029 West 7th Street.

Library staff are still deciding what will be available at the temporary location.

The new space could be ready for patrons in early October, according to KPC.

During repairs at the library the Willennar Genealogy Center and the Teen Library remain open.

Donations to help the library recover can be made through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County. Checks can be mailed to P.O. Box 111, Auburn, Indiana 46706 or dropped off at 700 South Main Street, Auburn. Checks should include “library donation” in the memo line.