Apple gets $208M in tax breaks to build Iowa data center

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa has approved a deal to give Apple $208 million in state and local tax breaks to build two data storage centers near Des Moines and to create at least 50 jobs. The pact drew quick criticism Thursday.

The deal approved by the Iowa Economic Development Authority includes a refund of $19.6 million in state sale taxes for Apple Inc. and a $188 million break on property taxes from Waukee, a booming suburb bordering Des Moines.

In addition to the promised 50 jobs, Apple has agreed to buy 2,000 acres of land for the $1.4 billion project, enough to allow for future development, according to Debi Durham, the state’s economic development director.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.