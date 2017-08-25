8/25 GOTW Extended Highlights and Interviews: Concordia at Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Call him Jiya Football.

The Homestead quarterback put on an absolute show to take down the reigning state champions in 3A Concordia Lutheran. The Spartans beat the Cadets in the Highlight Zone “Game of the Week,” 49-25.

Wright connected with Grant Raber on Homestead’s first offensive snap for the 68-yard touchdown strike. The quarterback finished 20-of-28 for 343 yards and four touchdowns – and he added 66 yards and another touchdown rushing.

Spartans wide receiver recorded a trio of touchdowns and 107 yards receiving.

For Concordia Lutheran, running back Marcus Morrow carried the ball 16 times for 138 yards. Keaton Koehlinger also had a pair of touchdowns – one rushing and another receiving.

Next week, Homestead faces off against Bishop Luers and Concordia Lutheran has a matchup with Snider.