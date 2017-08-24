Wright takes unexpected opportunity, uses rushed experience as Homestead QB

FORT WAYNE, Ind. . (WANE) – Was he ready? Jiya Wright had to be.

The then junior quarterback took over after Homestead’s Drew Keszei broke his ankle in week one last season. Wright took his place and led the Spartans to a 9-3 record.

He was thrust into the starting role and even though he was nervous Wright gained valuable experience.

Now the Northern Illinois recruit is the leader of this Homestead team as they take on 3A No. 1 Concordia Lutheran – the same team he made his first start against a year prior.