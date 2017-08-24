Worker at Speedway daycare where infant died found guilty

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A worker at an Indianapolis daycare where an infant died while strapped into a car seat and left alone in an empty room has been convicted of reckless supervision by a child care provider.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says a jury found Karen Tharpe guilty Wednesday following a two-day trial. She faces sentencing on Sept. 29.

Investigators say Tharpe is believed to have been the only employee at Miracles and Blessings Daycare Ministry in Speedway and supervising 36 children at the time 10-month-old Taliah Brigham was discovered unresponsive on April 7, 2016.

Prosecutors say the girl’s fatal injuries were caused by the car seat’s safety belts not being properly connected.

The daycare’s owner, Jacqueline Murray, faces a Sept. 28 trial on a neglect charge.

