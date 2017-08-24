Wisconsin man arrested when police find 5 types of drugs, cash

LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) Indiana State Police arrested a Wisconsin man on a slew of drug charges after a trooper pulled him over and reportedly found drugs and cash.

Just before 1 a.m. Thursday, Trooper Matthew Drudge pulled over a Kia Spectra that was traveling eastbound on the Toll Road six miles west of the Howe exit, for some sort of equipment violation. According to a news release, as Drudge approached the vehicle, he smelled what he believed to be raw marijuana.

Druge, then, along with two other troopers, searched the vehicle and found cocaine, marijuana, LSD, ecstasy, psychedelic mushrooms, drug paraphernalia and more than $700 cash.

The driver – 33-year-old Kurt Alan Frederick of Racine, Wisconsin – was taken into custody and booked into the LaGrange County Jail on the following preliminary charges:

Dealing Cocaine, Level 2 Felony

Dealing Controlled Substance, Level 3 Felony

Possession of Cocaine, Level 4 Felony

Dealing Controlled Substance, Level 5 Felony

Dealing Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony

Possession of a Controlled Substance, Level 6 Felony

Dealing Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Marijuana, Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Paraphernalia, Class A Misdemeanor