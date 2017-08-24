Trump calls for patriotism, national healing

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump called for patriotism and national healing as he praised veterans at an American Legion conference in Nevada Wednesday.

Trump called the veterans an “example of strength, courage and resolve that our country will need to overcome the many challenges that we face.”

It was a stark contrast from his rally in Phoenix on Tuesday night. He opened his remarks there with talk of unity but then tore into the media and members of his own party.

The public push-and-pull in Trump’s message mirrors the internal dynamics at the White House, New chief of staff John Kelly has organized and regimented the West Wing staff but has been unable to rein in the president’s tendency to veer off course.

