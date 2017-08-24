Skyline Chili opens in Fort Wayne

Related Coverage Skyline Chili to open in north Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Much-anticipated, Skyline Chili is now open in Fort Wayne.

The Cincinnati-based fast food eatery famous for its chili dogs opened this week at 4037 Ice Way, off Lima Road near the SportONE Icehouse and Fieldhouse. The restaurant seats more than 70 guests and includes a drive-thru as the anchor of the newly constructed strip mall.

Skyline Chili announced in March 2016 plans to open one of its quick-service restaurants in Fort Wayne by the end of the year. Jeff Grothouse is the local Skyline Chili owner.

“For more than three decades, my family and I have spent time in Fort Wayne to enjoy the great shopping, dining and sporting events that the city offers,” Grothouse told NewsChannel 15 previously. “I’m thrilled to be able to bring Skyline Chili to the members of this community and introduce people to the unique and delicious flavor of our signature Coneys and Ways.”

Skyline Chili’s Fort Wayne location is open Monday through Sunday, 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m.