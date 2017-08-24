Regulators, Whole Foods shareholders approve Amazon deal

NEW YORK (AP) — Whole Foods shareholders and federal regulators have approved Amazon’s $13.7 billion acquisition of the organic grocer.

The deal could bring big changes to the supermarket industry and how people order groceries online.

By buying Whole Foods, Amazon is taking a bold step into brick-and-mortar, with more than 460 stores and potentially very lucrative data about how shoppers behave offline.

Whole Foods shareholders gave their blessing to a union that its CEO had called “love at first sight.” And the Federal Trade Commission said in a brief statement that it had looked into competition concerns and would not block the deal.

Amazon and Whole Foods have not given many details about what might change for customers. Whole Foods CEO John Mackey gave some general clues at a town hall with employees after the deal was announced. He said he thought Amazon would help with efforts on cost-cutting and a loyalty program.

