Police: Man steals liquor, pushes Walmart employee who tried to stop him

AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) The Auburn Police Department released two photos of a man who is believed to have stolen more than $200 worth of liquor from Walmart after pushing an employee who had asked him to stop after the theft alarm was tripped.

The theft took place at around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police believe the man drove off in an older black Chevy S-10 pickup. He’s potentially facing charges of theft and battery.

Anyone who might recognize the suspect is asked to call the Auburn Police Department at (260) 920-3200.