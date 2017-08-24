Police groups argue against repealing Indiana gun permit law

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Several police organizations are arguing against a proposal that would have Indiana join a dozen other states that don’t require a license to carry a handgun in public.

A legislative committee met Tuesday to begin reviewing the proposal that has failed the last two years in the Republican-dominated Legislature.

Law enforcement officials told the panel that the current law allows Indiana State Police to vet people who want to carry a gun. State police Maj. Mike White says about 3,000 people a year are denied permits because of criminal history or mental health issues.

Republican state Rep. Jim Lucas of Seymour is pushing for repealing the gun permit law, saying that law-abiding people shouldn’t have to get state permission to carry out their constitutional right to bear arms.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.