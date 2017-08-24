Overstreet’s solo blast not enough in TinCaps loss

EASTLAKE, Ohio – TinCaps first baseman Kyle Overstreet continued his hot start with Fort Wayne, but the TinCaps lost to the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians), 2-1, on Thursday night at Classic Park. Despite the loss, Fort Wayne still won the three-game series against Lake County.

Fort Wayne (37-23, 63-67) scored first in the top of the second inning thanks to some power. Overstreet launched an opposite-field home run to right field to put the TinCaps up, 1-0. It was the second homer for Overstreet in as many days and extended his on-base streak to 12 games since joining the TinCaps.

Lake County (24-36, 51-78) finally got on the board and took the lead in the bottom of the fifth. After Logan Ice worked a leadoff walk, Alexis Pantoja drove a ball over the right-field wall to give the Captains a 2-1 lead. The homer was one of only four hits allowed by Fort Wayne pitchers in the game.

TinCaps starting pitcher Adrian Morejon (L) pitched into the fourth inning but didn’t finish it. The 18-year-old Cuban allowed two runs and four hits in four-plus innings on the mound. Morejon walked three batters and struck out two.

Fort Wayne reliever Will Headean replaced Morejon in the middle of the fourth. Headean retired all nine batters he faced in three perfect innings on the mound while striking out four batters. Jose Galindo pitched a scoreless eighth inning for the TinCaps with two strikeouts.

Captains starting pitcher Zach Plesac allowed one run and four hits in four and 2/3 innings of work. Lake County reliever Justin Garza shut Fort Wayne down in his 4 and 1/3 innings on the mound. Garza allowed just one hit while picking up six strikeouts.

TinCaps second baseman Nate Easley had his 26-game on-base streak come to an end with an 0-for-4 night at the plate. The streak is the 10th longest on-base streak in the Midwest League this season, and the 2nd longest for a TinCaps player this year behind Jorge Oña who reached base in 28 straight games earlier this season.

