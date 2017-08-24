News-Sentinel to halt newspaper production for all-digital product

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The Fort Wayne News-Sentinel, a former Pulitzer Prize-winning publication, announced Thursday it would stop publishing its print product to move entirely toward online coverage of regional news.

In a statement, The News-Sentinel said it would discontinue its afternoon print edition and instead offer “more robust and focused” content at news-sentinel.com. Current News-Sentinel subscribers will still be offered News-Sentinel content in print, though, inside the morning edition of The Journal Gazette, the paper said.

The News-Sentinel newsroom will direct and design the content, opinion and commentary within these specially marked pages of The Journal Gazette, the statement said.

Fort Wayne Newspapers President and CEO and News-Sentinel Publisher Mike Christman said the move will push the newspaper into the digital age.

“Tracing our roots back more than 180 years, we are proud to remain a key part of the Fort Wayne community by bringing our readers the news they care about and an independent voice to the issues that impact them,” said Christman. “The News-Sentinel will now have the ability to reach a wider range of audiences in Fort Wayne, while focusing exclusively on creating great, engaging content. The move will better position the News-Sentinel to serve its readers and the community in the digital era.

“The principles that have defined the News-Sentinel’s independent voice over the course of its nearly 200 year history will continue to guide us. Engaging, thoughtful commentary on the topics that affect Fort Wayne’s citizens has been – and will be – a core part of what we do.”

It’s not clear when the change will occur.

Journal Gazette Publisher Julie Inskeep said the two publications have extended their partnership agreement through 2075.

“The Journal Gazette has partnered with The News-Sentinel since 1950, and we are pleased our long-term partnership agreement is in place through the year 2075,” said Inskeep. “We believe preserving two separate and independent editorial voices will continue to serve this community well. As we both drive our independent digital initiatives, the Journal Gazette will help assure that The News-Sentinel content reaches our large print readership as well.”