More divers joining search of flooded McCain

SINGAPORE (AP) — The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet says more Marine Corps divers are joining the search of flooded compartments in the USS John S. McCain and multinational search efforts at sea are continuing.

Divers have found remains in the McCain, which is docked at Singapore’s naval base, but the Navy has not provided more specific information.

Separately, relatives have named at least five of the 10 missing sailors.

The fleet said the multinational search of seas east of Singapore continues to expand with aircraft and ships from Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia and Singapore deployed Thursday.

It said four sailors who were injured and evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Singapore were released on Wednesday.

