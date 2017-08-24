More divers joining search of flooded McCain

In this photo released by the Royal Malaysian Navy, navy sailors cover an unidentified body on to the deck of KD Lekiu frigate after it was recovered in the waters off the Johor coast of Malaysia, Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2017. The commander of the U.S. Pacific Fleet said some remains of Navy sailors were found in a compartment of the USS John McCain on Tuesday, a day after the warship's collision with an oil tanker in Southeast Asian waters left 10 sailors missing. (Royal Malaysian Navy via AP)

 

 

SINGAPORE (AP) — The U.S. Navy’s 7th Fleet says more Marine Corps divers are joining the search of flooded compartments in the USS John S. McCain and multinational search efforts at sea are continuing.

Divers have found remains in the McCain, which is docked at Singapore’s naval base, but the Navy has not provided more specific information.

Separately, relatives have named at least five of the 10 missing sailors.

The fleet said the multinational search of seas east of Singapore continues to expand with aircraft and ships from Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia and Singapore deployed Thursday.

It said four sailors who were injured and evacuated by helicopter to a hospital in Singapore were released on Wednesday.

