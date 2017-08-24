Minivan hits bicyclist, throws her into school bus

SHIPSHEWANA, Ind. (WANE) A bicyclist was killed early Thursday after she was struck by a minivan and thrown into a school bus.

Police and medics were called to State Road 5 and County Road 345 North in Shipshewana on a report of a bicyclist who was struck there. According to a Shipshewana Police report, the bicyclist was stopped on S.R. 5 waiting to turn left onto C.R. 345 N when she was struck by a minivan that was southbound on S.R. 5.

The bicyclist was then thrown into a Westview School Corporation bus that was traveling northbound, police said.

The bicyclist was airlifted to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne in serious condition but her condition deteriorated and she was later pronounced dead as a result of her injuries, according to the report.

The bicyclist was not identified. The drivers of the minivan or school bus also were not named.

No children were on the bus at the time at the crash.

The crash remains under investigation. It’s not clear if the driver of the minivan was cited.