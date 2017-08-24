Manchester looking for improvement in Jensen’s second season

NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. (WANE) – After going 2-8 in head coach Nate Jensen’s first season, the Manchester Spartans are looking to build in Jensen’s second go-round here in 2017.

The Spartans are hoping last year’s late-season momentum carries over to this fall. Manchester lost its first seven games last year, but closed by winning two of its last three.

The Spartans open the 2017 campaign at Trine at 7:30 p.m. next Thursday.

Click on the VIDEO tab to see Jensen’s full interview from Manchester media day.