Mad Ants release 2017-18 schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Fort Wayne Mad Ants, presented by Lutheran Health Network, will tip off the 2017-18 NBA G League season on the road Saturday November 4th in Uniondale, New York against the Long Island Nets. The Mad Ants will have their home opener on Tuesday November 7th at 7:00 p.m. when they host the Greensboro Swarm, at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum.

The opener against the Nets will be the first of 50 regular season games for the Mad Ants in the 2017-18 season. The Ants will play 16 of their 24 home games on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays. This season, the NBA G League season has been moved up one week and will conclude prior to the start of the NBA Playoffs.

Beginning this season, the NBA’s minor league, has officially become the NBA G League. The NBA G League will feature 26 teams, an expansion of four teams since last season, 22 of which are owned and operated by NBA franchises. For the first time this coming fall, NBA teams can sign up to two “two-way” players to NBA contracts. These contracts allow “two-way” players to be with their NBA parent team for up to 45 days, spending most of the season in the NBA G League.

