FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Brooke Smith tallied 8 kills to lead Leo to a 3-0 (25-14, 25-5, 25-23) win at Bishop Luers on Thursday night.

The Lions recorded 9 aces as a team one the night.

Ellie Dykstra and Nevaeh Shugart each had six kills for Leo.

Addie Sieber tallied a team-high 13 assists to go with a team-best 3 aces while Makayla Knoblauch added 10 assists.

Leo improves to 6-2 on the season with the victory.