Large fish kills in Ohio may be linked to livestock manure

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Investigators from three state agencies are examining whether livestock manure spread on Ohio farm fields is to blame for at least four separate fish kills.

Officials say tens of thousands of fish have been killed in northwestern and western Ohio in the last month.

About 15,000 fish along a 10-mile stretch of a creek in Williams County near the Indiana and Michigan state lines were found dead last week.

The other spills were in Mercer, Allen and Hardin counties.

Investigators believe ammonia-laden manure spread onto fields ahead of rainstorms has been washing into creeks and causing the kills.

A new Ohio law put in place to combat algae in Lake Erie prohibits farmers from putting manure on fields before heavy rains because the manure also contains phosphorous that feeds algae.

