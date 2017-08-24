Indianapolis officer shoots man threatening harm

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indianapolis police say an officer shot a man threatening to harm himself and police after a domestic dispute.

Sgt. Kendale Adams says the man was in a bedroom behind a closed door early Thursday and when he opened the door, one officer shot the man in the head and another officer shocked him with a stun gun.

The man was in serious but stable condition at a hospital with what Adams called a survivable wound. Adams says the man also will receive a mental evaluation.

Police have not released the names of the man or the officer who shot him.

Adams says police haven’t found a weapon.

No officers were injured.

Police say two officers at the scene have been placed on administrative leave, and the investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.