Indiana to retrofit street lights with LED technology

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The city of Indianapolis will retrofit more than 27,000 city street lights with energy-efficient LED technology and use the savings add 4,000 new street lights in the coming years.

Mayor Joe Hogsett joined Indianapolis Power & Light Co. to announce the improvements Wednesday. Hogsett says the retrofits will reduce the city’s carbon footprint and improve public safety “by investing those tax dollar savings into thousands of new lights on long-darkened streets.”

Hogsett issued an executive order last year ending the city’s 35-year moratorium on new city street lights.

Pending approval by utility regulators and the City-County Council, conversions will begin in the first quarter of 2018.

