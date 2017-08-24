Indiana State University hopes to use state funds for arena

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State University officials are hoping to use a $37.5 million state appropriation meant for a convention center project to renovate its basketball arena.

The Tribune-Star reports the Legislature matched the funds for the convention center project in 2015.

The city of Terre Haute, Vigo County and the Convention and Visitors Bureau partnered with the university to raise about $26.5 million.

The over $10 million funding gap has spurred the university to ask to use the funds to renovate its Hulman Center instead. The university’s board of trustees, the state Commission for Higher Education and the State Budget Committee must approve the plan.

University President Dan Bradley says renovation of the arena is expected to cost $50 million. Remaining funds would come through donations, reserves and debt.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.