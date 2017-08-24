GOTW Preview: Concordia at Homestead

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It was literally the closest game Highlight Zone fans saw last season as Concordia’s last-second field goal attempt scraped the bottom of the crossbar and fell harmlessly to the turf as Homestead hung on for a 27-26 win at Zollner Stadium.

Tomorrow night those two teams will clash in your Highlight Zone “Game of the Week” as the 3A no. 1 Cadets travel to Dave S. Walters Stadium at 7 p.m.

The Cadets, the reigning 3A state champs, are coming off a 29-0 win over South Side in their opener. Homestead, meanwhile, struggled early but rallied to defeat Northrop 43-23 at Spuller Stadium.

Check out WANE-TV tomorrow where Homestead coach Chad Zolman will join us live to preview the game, then tune in at 11 for the Highlight Zone where we’ll feature 17 local games on the area’s most-watched and longest-running sports show.