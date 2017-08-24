Firefighter hurt in near-downtown house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A near-downtown home was damaged by fire early Thursday.

Fort Wayne Fire crews were called just after 9:30 a.m. to a home at 1215 Wall St., between the General Electric campus and Swinney Park southwest of downtown Fort Wayne, on a report of a fire.

Officials at the scene said fire broke out in the kitchen of the two-story home. Firefighters were able to contain the blaze quickly.

A resident escaped the fire without harm, though one firefighter suffered a slight burn to his ear while fighting the fire.