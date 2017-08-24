Elmhurst High School to be torn down by new owner

Related Coverage FWCS Board approves sale of former Elmhurst High School

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The former Elmhurst High School building which was sold earlier this month by Fort Wayne Community Schools will be torn down by the new owner.

Hanson Aggregates Midwest LLC announced Thursday it purchased the property, located on Ardmore Avenue on the city’s south side, as a means to secure future limestone reserves. The company began its nearby operations at the Ardmore Quarry in 1929 according to a news release announcing it’s plans for Elmhurst.

Hanson Aggregates said it conducted a site inspection of Elmhurst and determined due to the building’s state of disrepair, the only course of action would be to tear it down. Over the next several months the property will be secured and at a time yet to be determined the demolition of the building will take place, but not before Elmhurst alumni and nearby residents are given one final look:

Hanson understands and appreciates the many memories and sentiments attached to the former high school. Plant personnel will work with alumni and residents to coordinate access

and a walk-through of the building prior to its being removed.

Besides the 15 acre plot Elmhurst sits on, Hanson Aggregates also purchased and adjacent 12 acre parcel of farmland.

Elmhurst dates back to 1929 and had about 900 students when it closed in 2010 in a budget-cutting move.

Hanson Aggregates said projects that have used gravel, sand and limestone products from its quarry include Fort Wayne International Airport, Harrison Square and Parkview Field. It has also provided construction materials for the ongoing expansion of the General Motors truck plant and the downtown Riverfront development project.