Coldwater Road opens for weekend as work moves north

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) All lanes of Coldwater Road between Coliseum Boulevard and Essex Drive have been reopened, but the free flow won’t last long.

Crews will begin Phase II of the Coldwater Road improvement project will begin Monday, with work set to take plan from Essex Drive to Washington Center Road. Traffic will be re-directed to the inside lanes in each direction while crews work on the outside lanes in the area.

Drivers should expect delays during the project.

The project calls for a full replacement of the road surface, along with work to enhance safety for pedestrians and motorists, improve storm drainage and add in trees and landscaping. New left turn lanes will be added, and pedestrians will see new crosswalk safety signals and refuge islands.

After Phase II is complete, crews will do a final paving of Coldwater, from Washington Center Road to Coliseum Boulevard. That’s expected to happen in October.

The $4.165 million project is expected to be fully complete in November.