1 Year Later: Tornado Outbreak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – August 24, 2016 was a day for the weather record books in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A warm front lifting northward through the Midwest produced 24 total tornadoes, 9 of which were in our viewing area. It was the largest single tornado event to ever occur in August, both Indiana and Ohio. The largest tornado moved through the Woodburn area. It produced winds of up to 165 mph and was rated as an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The National Weather Service also confirmed an EF-2 tornado just northeast of Antwerp, and another just northwest of Defiance. EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed near Berne and Van Wert. Several other smaller EF-0 tornadoes also occurred, most of them in Van Wert County. Here’s a look back at some of the incredible photos that were sent in on that day.
Our team of meteorologists tracked the storms on NewsChannel 15 and Facebook Live for a total of more than 5 hours that day. We continued our coverage after the storm, showing the tornado damage from the ground and the sky.
Click here for a complete breakdown of National Weather Service reports from the storms.
NewsChannel 15 will have a look back at the tornado outbreak in each of our newscasts throughout the day on August 24, 2017.