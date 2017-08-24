1 Year Later: Tornado Outbreak

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – August 24, 2016 was a day for the weather record books in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio. A warm front lifting northward through the Midwest produced 24 total tornadoes, 9 of which were in our viewing area. It was the largest single tornado event to ever occur in August, both Indiana and Ohio. The largest tornado moved through the Woodburn area. It produced winds of up to 165 mph and was rated as an EF-3 on the Enhanced Fujita Scale. The National Weather Service also confirmed an EF-2 tornado just northeast of Antwerp, and another just northwest of Defiance. EF-1 tornadoes were confirmed near Berne and Van Wert. Several other smaller EF-0 tornadoes also occurred, most of them in Van Wert County. Here’s a look back at some of the incredible photos that were sent in on that day.

Possible tornado in Woodburn (Andrea Lund) Possible tornado in Berne Possible tornado in Woodburn (Brandon Garnett) Possible tornado in Woodburn (Bri Strock) Possible tornado damage on Brush College Road Possible tornado damage in Kokomo (WISH) Possible tornado north of Woodburn (Dave Bleke) Possible tornado (Dayna Renee) Possible tornado in Woodburn (Jeff Walker) Possible tornado along Dory Road (Jessica Parrish) Possible tornado in Woodburn (Megan Holt) Possible tornado Possible tornado east of Berne (Samantha Sprunger) Possible tornado near Berne (Samantha Sprunger) Possible tornado near Berne (Samantha Sprunger) Possible tornado at SR 101 and Notestine Road Possible tornado at SR 101 and Notestine Possible tornado in Woodburn (Taylor Swymeler) Possible tornado in Willshire, Ohio Tornado by BF Goodrich in Woodburn (Adam Hinrichs) Damage to a barn in Woodburn Possible tornado along Wren-Landeck Road A tornado touched down in Defiance, Ohio A structure was damaged in Defiance, Ohio Tornado damage was reported at Bull Rapids and Ward just south of Notestine Road. Tornado damage north of Woodburn (Alex Bennett) Tornado damage along C.R. 85 near C.R. 8 in Paulding County. Tornado damage in Cecil (Daniel Rhoad) Tornado damage in Cecil Tornado damage in Cecil (Daniel Rhoad) Chris Cunningham captured this tornado damage between Convoy and Van Wert, Ohio. Daniel Rhoad captured this damage in Paulding County. Daniel Rhoad took a photograph of damage in Paulding, Ohio. Tornado damage in Paulding, Ohio (Daniel Rhoad) Jason Gray shot this tornado near Convoy. A tornado in Monroe A trailer was lifted from its foundation in Paulding (Daniel Rhoad) Tornado across the street from BF Goodrich in Woodburn Photo shows destruction in Woodburn caused by a tornado Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016. (Heather Herron) Photo shows path of tornado across northeast Allen County near Woodburn. (Heather Herron) Photo shows destruction in Woodburn caused by a tornado Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016. (Heather Herron) Photo shows destruction in Woodburn caused by a tornado Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016. (Heather Herron) Photo shows path of tornado across northeast Allen County near Woodburn. (Heather Herron) A crew was rebuilding a barn on a farm in Monroe damaged by a Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016 tornado. A crew was rebuilding a barn on a farm in Monroe damaged by a Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016 tornado. A crew was rebuilding a barn on a farm in Monroe damaged by a Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016 tornado. A crew was rebuilding a barn on a farm in Monroe damaged by a Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2016 tornado.

Our team of meteorologists tracked the storms on NewsChannel 15 and Facebook Live for a total of more than 5 hours that day. We continued our coverage after the storm, showing the tornado damage from the ground and the sky.

Click here for a complete breakdown of National Weather Service reports from the storms.

NewsChannel 15 will have a look back at the tornado outbreak in each of our newscasts throughout the day on August 24, 2017.