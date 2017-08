(WANE) – The winning Powerball numbers for Wednesday, Aug. 24.

6-7-16-23-26 PB: 4

Wednesday’s estimated jackpot is $758,700,000. The jackpot is currently the 2nd highest all-time behind a Jan. 2016 jackpot that paid out an estimated $1.5 billion.

A player must match all five numbers plus the Powerball number to win.

The odds to win the jackpot are 1:292,201,338. Overall odds of winning are 1:25.

The next jackpot drawing is Saturday.