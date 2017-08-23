US officials: Navy 7th Fleet commander to be removed

In this Aug. 21, 2017, photo provided by U.S. Navy, tugboats from Singapore assist the Guided-missile destroyer USS John S. McCain (DDG 56) as it steers towards Changi Naval Base, Singapore following a collision with the merchant vessel Alnic MC while underway east of the Straits of Malacca and Singapore. (Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Joshua Fulton/U.S. Navy via AP)

 

 

TOKYO (AP) — U.S. officials confirm the commander of the Navy’s 7th Fleet will be removed after a series of warship accidents in the Pacific.

One official said Wednesday that Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin was being removed due to the leadership’s loss of confidence in his ability to command. The two officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the decision.

The move follows two fatal collisions involving Navy ships. Seven sailors died in June after the USS Fitzgerald collided with a ship off Japan. The USS John S. McCain and a tanker collided Monday off Singapore and the remains of some missing sailors have been found.

The decision to remove Aucoin was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

