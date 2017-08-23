United Way holds 25th Annual Day of Caring

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) More than 1,600 volunteers took part in United Way of Allen County’s 25th Annual Day of Caring on Wednesday according to event organizers.

The Day of Caring involved projects such as cleaning, landscaping, painting and general maintenance. Some volunteers were involved with supply drives as well. In all, there were more than 80 projects for volunteers to take part in.

The volunteers started the day with a breakfast at Headwaters Park in downtown Fort Wayne.

Volunteer projects took anywhere from four to eight hours to complete and teams ranged in size from three to 200 people. The work took place at non-profit agencies, schools, or private residences recommended by NeighborLink.

“As needs rise in Allen County, Day of Caring is a great way for the community to give back,” said United Way Board Chair, Dan Starr. “Neighbors helping neighbors is a selfless act that has a positive impact.”

