The Village Voice stops print edition, goes digital only

NEW YORK (AP) — The Village Voice, the alternative weekly newspaper that has been a mainstay on the city’s street corners for decades, is going digital only and will no longer appear in print.

Owner Peter Barbey announced the change on Tuesday. He said the newspaper, founded in 1955 by a group of writers including novelist Norman Mailer, “has been a beacon for progress and a literal voice for thousands of people whose identities, opinions and ideas might otherwise have been unheard.”

Barbey said he expects that to continue, with reporting and stories posted on the Voice website.

The Village Voice was the country’s first alternative newsweekly. In its prime, it was both popular, with a free circulation of 250,000, and groundbreaking. It covered the gay rights movement from its earliest moments. It was a fertile outlet for some of the city’s better investigative journalists. Its staffers have won three Pulitzer Prizes: awards for editorial cartooning and feature writing in the 1980s and an award for international reporting in 2000 for a series on AIDS in Africa. It has been celebrated for its arts and culture coverage.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.