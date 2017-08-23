Spiece to honor teen killed in 2015 gang shootout

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A teenager who was killed after being caught in the crossfire of rival gangs is being honored at Spiece Fieldhouse on what would have been her 19th birthday.

Alonna Allison was shot just days after her 17th birthday in August 2015. Alonna was attending a gathering at a home in the 2500 block of Schaper Drive when the two groups began shooting.

Joshua Smiley, Darrion Bright and Javaris Travier were arrested and charged with felony criminal recklessness in connection with Allison’s death. Those charges were later dropped after prosecutors struggled to get witnesses to testify.

Alonna played basketball for Bishop Luers High School and Concordia Lutheran High School and several area AAU teams. Spiece Fieldhouse plans to hang her picture and jersey Wednesday evening at 7:30 p.m.