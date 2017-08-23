Slain driver’s family hopes for quick decision

Aaron Bailey

 

 

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A lawyer says the family of an unarmed black driver who was fatally shot by Indianapolis police officers hopes the appointment of a special prosecutor will lead to a decision soon on whether those officers will face charges.

A Marion County judge on Tuesday appointed the prosecutor for northern Indiana’s St. Joseph County, which includes South Bend, to oversee the investigation into the June 29 shooting of 45-year-old Aaron Bailey.

Attorney Craig Karpe says the Bailey family is frustrated by how long the investigation is taking and believes that anyone other than a police officer would have been charged already.

Authorities say two officers shot Bailey after his car crashed following a short pursuit when he fled a traffic stop. Police haven’t described what led up to the shooting.

 

