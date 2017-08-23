Police: Driver drops phone, rolls in I-69 median

DEKALB COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) A Garrett woman was hospitalized when the sedan she was driving veered into the median of Interstate 69 after she reportedly dropped her phone.

Police and medics were called around 4:30 p.m. Tuesday to the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 at the 332 milemarker, three miles north of Auburn, on a report of a crash there. DeKalb County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to find a 2004 Pontiac Grand Prix hanging over the cable barrier in the median of the interstate, badly damaged.

Investigators said 26-year-old Cassondra Jones of Garrett was headed northbound on the interstate in the Pontiac when she dropped her phone. According to a police report, as Jones tried to recover the device, she lost control of the vehicle and sped off the roadway and into the median.

The Grand Prix hit the cable barrier in the median and rolled 4-6 times before it came to rest, the report said.

Jones was taken to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne with leg pain, according to the report. Police said she was not wearing a seat belt.

Jones suffered leg pain