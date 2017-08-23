Oña, TinCaps take two from Lake County

EASTLAKE, Ohio – The TinCaps tallied 13 runs and 18 hits, including four home runs in a Wednesday afternoon doubleheader en route to a pair of wins over the Lake County Captains (Cleveland Indians). Fort Wayne won Game 1, 8-1, and came from behind to win Game 2, 5-3.

In Game 1, Fort Wayne (37-22, 63-66) jumped out to a big lead early. In the top of the second inning, Kyle Overstreet, Jorge Oña, and G.K. Young all singled to load the bases. Buddy Reed followed with a ground-rule double to left-center field to score Overstreet and Oña for a 2-0 Fort Wayne lead. Reed moved to third and Overstreet scored on a Gabriel Arias groundout that gave the TinCaps a 3-0 advantage. Two batters later, Nate Easley tripled, bringing Reed to the plate for a 4-0 edge. The hit extended Easley’s on-base streak to 26 games.

The TinCaps extended their lead in the third with power. Hudson Potts led off with his 17th home run of the season for a 5-0 lead. Then, after Overstreet walked, Oña cranked his 10th homer of the year to make the score 7-0. With the home run, Oña is the sixth Fort Wayne player to reach double-digit homers this year.

The Fort Wayne power surge continued in the fourth frame. Overstreet continued his hot hitting with a solo home run to left field to put Fort Wayne ahead 8-0.

Lake County (23-36, 50-78) scored its lone run of Game 1 in the bottom of the fifth. Logan Ice led off with a home run to right field to cut the Fort Wayne lead to 8-1.

TinCaps starting pitcher Reggie Lawson was stellar. The 20-year-old allowed just one run in six innings on the mound while striking out seven batters.

In Game 2, the Captains struck first in the bottom of the first inning. With a runner on second base and two outs, Li-Jen Chu homered to left field to put Lake County up, 2-0.

Fort Wayne responded in the top of the second. Arias singled and moved to second on a passed ball. Tyler Benson then hit a ball to center field. Lake County center fielder Todd Isaacs misplayed the ball, allowing Benson to go all the way to third and Arias to score and cut the Captains’ lead to 2-1. Chandler Seagle followed with a single that brought home Benson and tied the game, 2-2.

The TinCaps took the lead in the third. With runners on second and third and one out, Oña knocked another ball out of the park for his second home run of the day to give Fort Wayne a 5-2 lead.

The Captains cut into the TinCaps’ lead in the fifth. Jose Vicente hit the third home run of the game and the seventh homer of the day to trim the Fort Wayne advantage to 5-3.

Fort Wayne starting pitcher Lake Bachar allowed three runs and five hits in four and 2/3 innings. Reliever Dauris Valdez kept a runner stranded on third when he came in relief of Bachar. Valdez did allow runners to reach first and second base in the sixth inning, which prompted a relief appearance from Hansel Rodriguez. Rodriguez retired all five batters he faced, including two with strikeouts, in his 1 and 2/3 innings on the mound to end the game.

Next Game

Thursday, August 24 @ Lake County (7:00 p.m.)

– TinCaps Probable Starter: LH Adrian Morejon

– Captains Probable Starter: RH Luis Jimenez

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM / TinCapsRadio.com / TuneIn