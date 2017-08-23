Nearly 50 nabbed in suburban Indianapolis drug-dealing sweep

FRANKLIN, Ind. (AP) — Authorities in south suburban Indianapolis have arrested nearly 50 men and women while serving warrants on 63 people wanted on charges of dealing methamphetamine, marijuana and other drugs.

Federal marshals and state police joined local law enforcement agencies in Johnson County in conducting the sweep that began Wednesday morning and had netted 49 suspects by early afternoon.

Johnson County Prosecutor Brad Cooper said 18 of the warrants were for persons outside the county, including 12 from Indianapolis.

Cooper said the arrests follow a months-long investigation by investigators from the Franklin Police Department and the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office.

In May, police served more than 40 arrest warrants to suspects accused of dealing heroin and meth in the Johnson County area.

